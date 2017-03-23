Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Strategic Infrastructure Planning

International Best Practice
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4142787d-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ITF (2017), “Strategic Infrastructure Planning: International Best Practice”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4142787d-en.
Go to top