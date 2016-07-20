Skip to main content
Strategic Considerations for the Sustainable Remediation of Nuclear Installations

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264261983-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radioactive Waste Management
OECD/NEA (2016), Strategic Considerations for the Sustainable Remediation of Nuclear Installations, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264261983-en.
