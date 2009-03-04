Skip to main content
Stability and Buffering Capacity of the Geosphere for Long-term Isolation of Radioactive Waste

Application to Crystalline Rock
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264060579-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radioactive Waste Management
OECD/NEA (2009), Stability and Buffering Capacity of the Geosphere for Long-term Isolation of Radioactive Waste: Application to Crystalline Rock, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264060579-en.
