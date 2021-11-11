Skip to main content
Speaking the same language

A machine learning approach to classify skills in Burning Glass Technologies data
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/adb03746-en
Julie Lassébie, Luca Marcolin, Marieke Vandeweyer, Benjamin Vignal
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Lassébie, J. et al. (2021), “Speaking the same language: A machine learning approach to classify skills in Burning Glass Technologies data”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 263, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/adb03746-en.
