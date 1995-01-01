Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Social Protection for Dependent Elderly People

Perspectives from a Review of OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/271344236402
Authors
Patrick Hennessy
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hennessy, P. (1995), “Social Protection for Dependent Elderly People: Perspectives from a Review of OECD Countries”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/271344236402.
Go to top