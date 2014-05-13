Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Skills at Work: How Skills and their Use Matter in the Labour Market

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz44fdfjm7j-en
Authors
Glenda Quintini
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Quintini, G. (2014), “Skills at Work: How Skills and their Use Matter in the Labour Market”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 158, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz44fdfjm7j-en.
Go to top