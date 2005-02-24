Skip to main content
Skill-Mix and Policy Change in the Health Workforce

Nurses in Advanced Roles
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/743610272486
James Buchan, Lynn Calman
OECD Health Working Papers
Buchan, J. and L. Calman (2005), “Skill-Mix and Policy Change in the Health Workforce: Nurses in Advanced Roles”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/743610272486.
