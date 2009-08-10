Skip to main content
Should Pension Systems Recognise "Hazardous and Arduous Work"?

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/221835736557
Authors
Asghar Zaidi, Edward Whitehouse
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Zaidi, A. and E. Whitehouse (2009), “Should Pension Systems Recognise "Hazardous and Arduous Work"?”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 91, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/221835736557.
