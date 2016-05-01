Building on our 2015 report Urban Mobility System Upgrade: How Shared Self-driving Cars Could Change City Traffic, this study models the impact of replacing all car and bus trips in a city with mobility provided through fleets of shared vehicles. The simulation is, again, based on real mobility and network data from a mid-size European city, namely Lisbon, Portugal.
Shared Mobility
Innovation for Liveable Cities
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
