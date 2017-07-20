Skip to main content
Shared Automated Vehicles

Review of Business Models
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/11bcbc7c-en
Authors
Adam Stocker, Susan Shaheen
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Stocker, A. and S. Shaheen (2017), “Shared Automated Vehicles: Review of Business Models”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2017/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/11bcbc7c-en.
