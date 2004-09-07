Skip to main content
SHA-Based Health Accounts in 13 OECD Countries - Country Studies - Canada

National Health Accounts 1999
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/334820318254
Authors
Gilles Fortin
Tags
OECD Health Technical Papers

Cite this content as:

Fortin, G. (2004), “SHA-Based Health Accounts in 13 OECD Countries - Country Studies - Canada: National Health Accounts 1999”, OECD Health Technical Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/334820318254.
