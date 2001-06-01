The national organisation responsible for school buildings in Greece has been converted into a public limited company. The School Building Organisation (SBO) was established in 1962 to design and construct new buildings and provide educational equipment. In 1998 the SBO was transformed into an S.A. (Société Anonyme) supervised by the Greek Minister of Education with the Greek state as the sole shareholder.
School Building Organisation in Greece
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
