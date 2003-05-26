SAFIR 2: Belgian R&D Programme on the Deep Disposal of High-level and Long-lived Radioactive Waste

This report presents the common views of the International Review Team established by the NEA Secretariat on behalf of the Belgian Government to perform a peer review of the SAFIR 2 report, produced by the Belgian Agency for Radioactive Waste and Enriched Fissile Materials (ONDRAF/NIRAS) to describe the research, development and demonstration activities in the Belgian programme on the disposal of high-level and long-lived radioactive wastes in a deep geological repository excavated within an argillaceous formation.