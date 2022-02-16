Skip to main content
Road Safety in Cities

Street Design and Traffic Management Solutions
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/140cdf12-en
International Transport Forum
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

ITF (2022), “Road Safety in Cities: Street Design and Traffic Management Solutions”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 99, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/140cdf12-en.
