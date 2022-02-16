This booklet presents measures that effectively reduce road traffic deaths and serious injuries in cities. It covers urban street design, traffic management and improving mobility options. Measures are illustrated with examples reported by cities collaborating in the ITF Safer City Streets network and include information on cost and effectiveness.
Road Safety in Cities
Street Design and Traffic Management Solutions
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
