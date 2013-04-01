Skip to main content
Road Haulage Charges and Taxes

Summary Analysis and Data Tables 1998-2012
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n41ck5kk-en
Bertil Hylén, Jari Kauppila, Edouard Chong
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Hylén, B., J. Kauppila and E. Chong (2013), “Road Haulage Charges and Taxes: Summary Analysis and Data Tables 1998-2012”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n41ck5kk-en.
