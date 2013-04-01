Road Haulage Charges and Taxes

The International Transport Forum at the OECD has collected data on various taxes and charges levied on road haulage since 1998. The existing International Transport Forum database presents these results for selected years between 1998 and 2008. These data allow for comparison of road freight transport fiscal regimes in different countries in quantitative terms. They have also been used as core information in various international studies. Countries use them as a basis to study cost recovery of road infrastructure by relating all the various taxes and charges levied on transport activities to costs. The 2003 ECMT Report 'Reforming Transport Taxes' developed a methodology for making such comparisons, including in relation to the marginal costs of using infrastructure (infrastructure wear, congestion and environmental and safety externalities). The data can also be used to study the existence of possible discriminatory charges. The impact of charges on competitiveness in road haulage markets can be assessed with the data by modelling trips by Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) of different nationalities on standard hauls throughout Europe and by calculating appropriate indicators. The data have also been used in a recent study to compare the internationalisation of external effects of HGVs using a number of European freight corridors (CTS, 2012).