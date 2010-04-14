Skip to main content
Rising Youth Unemployment During The Crisis

How to Prevent Negative Long-term Consequences on a Generation?
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh79zb2mmv-en
Stefano Scarpetta, Anne Sonnet, Thomas Manfredi
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Scarpetta, S., A. Sonnet and T. Manfredi (2010), “Rising Youth Unemployment During The Crisis: How to Prevent Negative Long-term Consequences on a Generation?”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 106, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh79zb2mmv-en.
