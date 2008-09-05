Gives a brief overview of regional issues and the history of education in South Africa and describes the development of education in the country over the past 15 years. It presents an analysis of the education system, identifying key directions for the reinforcement of the reforms in light of the challenges encountered by officials, communities, enterprises, educators, parents and students under very dynamic conditions. It concludes with a set of key recommendations concerning the structure of the system and its labour market relevance; access and equity; financing; governance and management; internationalisation; and research, development and innovation.
Reviews of National Policies for Education: South Africa 2008
Report
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Abstract
