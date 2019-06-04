Skip to main content
Returns to different forms of job related training

Factoring in informal learning
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b21807e9-en
Authors
Priscilla Fialho, Glenda Quintini, Marieke Vandeweyer
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Fialho, P., G. Quintini and M. Vandeweyer (2019), “Returns to different forms of job related training: Factoring in informal learning”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 231, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b21807e9-en.
