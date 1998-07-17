This annual publication reflects recent efforts made by the OECD to improve the quality and availability of industrial R&D expenditure and researchers, scientists and engineers data. The publication presents estimated R&D expenditure data covering a period of 23 years for 15 OECD countries, as well as a zone total for the European Union. It then presents estimated R&D researchers, scientists and engineers data covering a period of 22 years for seven OECD countries. The greater international comparability of this data makes it invaluable for economic research and analysis.
Research and Development Expenditure in Industry 1998
Report
Research and Development Expenditure in Industry
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 May 2009
-
13 September 2006
-
29 April 2005
-
10 March 2004
-
29 August 2002
-
3 September 2001
-
29 August 2000
-
6 May 1999
Related publications
-
6 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
30 October 2023