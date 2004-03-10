This annual publication presents R&D expenditure data from the Analytical Business Enterprise Research and Development database (ANBERD) in ISIC Revision 3 for 19 OECD countries, as well as a zone total for the European Union. The coverage of ANBERD includes 58 sectors, with an extended coverage of service sectors. Values are provided in both US dollars and national currencies.
Research and Development Expenditure in Industry 2003
Report
Research and Development Expenditure in Industry
Abstract
