The publication presents R&D expenditure data (ANBERD) for 16 OECD countries, as well as a zone total for the European Union. The coverage of ANBERD has been extended to 58 sectors, including extended coverage of the services, starting with the survey year 1987.
Research and Development Expenditure in Industry 2000
Report
Research and Development Expenditure in Industry
