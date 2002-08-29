This annual publication reflects efforts made by the OECD to improve the quality and availability of industrial research and development (R&D) expenditure data. The publication presents R&D expenditure data from the Analytical Business Enterprise Research and Development database (ANBERD) in ISIC Revision 3 for 19 OECD countries, as well as a zone total for the European Union. The coverage of ANBERD has been extended to 58 sectors, including wider coverage of the services, starting with the survey year 1987.
Research and Development Expenditure in Industry 2002
Report
Research and Development Expenditure in Industry
Abstract
