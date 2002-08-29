Research and Development Expenditure in Industry 2002

This annual publication reflects efforts made by the OECD to improve the quality and availability of industrial research and development (R&D) expenditure data. The publication presents R&D expenditure data from the Analytical Business Enterprise Research and Development database (ANBERD) in ISIC Revision 3 for 19 OECD countries, as well as a zone total for the European Union. The coverage of ANBERD has been extended to 58 sectors, including wider coverage of the services, starting with the survey year 1987.