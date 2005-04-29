This publication presents R&D expenditure data from the Analytical Business Enterprise Research and Development database (ANBERD) broken down by industry according to ISIC Revision 3 for 19 OECD countries, as well as a zone total for the European Union. The coverage of ANBERD includes 58 sectors, with an extended coverage of service sectors. Data are provided in both national currencies and US dollars for the period 1988-2002.
Research and Development Expenditure in Industry 2004
Report
Research and Development Expenditure in Industry
Abstract
