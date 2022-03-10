This report explores the issues public authorities must address when establishing data-reporting mandates and policies. Transport systems and the people using them generate an ever-increasing amount of data which can help improve transport system performance. The risks from missing or overly broad reporting policies can be mitigated by following reporting guidelines and principles that focus on the public value of data.
Reporting Mobility Data
Good Governance Principles and Practices
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
