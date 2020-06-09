Skip to main content
Regulating platform work in the digital age

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/181f8a7f-en
Authors
Marguerita Lane
Tags
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Cite this content as:

Lane, M. (2020), “Regulating platform work in the digital age”, OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/181f8a7f-en.
