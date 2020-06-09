Regulating platform work in the digital age

Evolving use of digital technologies and new business models, among other drivers, have given rise to online platforms that facilitate the emergence of platformmediated work, such as “crowd work”, “gig work”, and other forms of often on demand labour. Workers in platform markets often benefit from low entry barriers and flexibility, which can facilitate the labour market integration of under represented groups. However, policymakers have raised concerns about working conditions in platform work, in particular how to ensure job and income security, access to social protection, overall career development, and rights to collective bargaining. This Going Digital Toolkit note describes the policy issues related to platform work and identifies innovative policy initiatives to improve the quality of these jobs and enable workers to take advantage of new opportunities in the changing world of work.