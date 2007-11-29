Regional Policy, Transport Networks and Communications

The high-speed transport networks of the future are already in the planning stage, and all regions will want to be included. However, the magnitude of the investment required and the operating constraints will make it impossible to provide homogeneous service to all areas. Regional policies, whether accommodating or alternative in scope, will have to be adjusted accordingly. What problems will arise if the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, where investment requirements are considerable, are included? Round Table 94 addressed these issues from both a practical and analytical standpoint, gathering information and comparing the views of specialists and regional policy makers.