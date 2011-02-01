This paper provides a detailed chronological account of the governance-cum-management reform of National Pension Fund in Korea and analyzes its success factors, drawing lessons for other countries. A review of the current governance structures with the fund versus OECD guidelines and international good practice is also provided, along with suggestions for further reform.
Reform on Pension Fund Governance and Management
The 1998 Reform of Korea National Pension Fund
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Working paper31 July 2023
-
13 August 2020
-
6 August 2020
-
21 July 2020
-
Working paper30 March 2020
-
25 September 2017
-
Working paper15 March 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
14 March 2024