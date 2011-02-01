Skip to main content
Reform on Pension Fund Governance and Management

The 1998 Reform of Korea National Pension Fund
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgj4hqst9xx-en
Woochan Kim, Fiona Stewart
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Kim, W. and F. Stewart (2011), “Reform on Pension Fund Governance and Management: The 1998 Reform of Korea National Pension Fund”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgj4hqst9xx-en.
