Reducing Shipping Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Lessons from Port-Based Incentives
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d3cecae7-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ITF (2018), “Reducing Shipping Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Lessons from Port-Based Incentives”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 48, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d3cecae7-en.
