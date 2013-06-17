Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Redistribution Policy in Europe and the United States

Is the Great Recession a 'Game Changer' for Working-age Families?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44xwtc0txp-en
Authors
Herwig Immervoll, Linda Richardson
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Immervoll, H. and L. Richardson (2013), “Redistribution Policy in Europe and the United States: Is the Great Recession a 'Game Changer' for Working-age Families?”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 150, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44xwtc0txp-en.
Go to top