Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Recycling and Reuse of Materials Arising from the Decommissioning of Nuclear Facilities

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264281271-en
Authors
Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

NEA (2017), Recycling and Reuse of Materials Arising from the Decommissioning of Nuclear Facilities, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264281271-en.
Go to top