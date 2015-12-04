Skip to main content
Radioactive Waste Management and Constructing Memory for Future Generations

Proceedings of the International Conference and Debate, 15-17 September 2014 Verdun, France
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264249868-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radioactive Waste Management
OECD/NEA (2015), Radioactive Waste Management and Constructing Memory for Future Generations: Proceedings of the International Conference and Debate, 15-17 September 2014 Verdun, France, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264249868-en.
