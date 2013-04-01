Skip to main content
Public Private Partnership in National Highways

Indian Perspective
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n3z78mwd-en
Authors
Gajendra Haldea
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Haldea, G. (2013), “Public Private Partnership in National Highways: Indian Perspective”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n3z78mwd-en.
