Public policy uses of the SEEA stocks and flows accounts

The System of Environmental Economic Accounting Central Framework (SEEA CF) was adopted in 2012. In one decade, it has expanded to 92 countries, including most OECD countries. However, there is still work to be done by national statistics producers to increase the use of SEEA statistics. This paper focuses on the SEEA stocks and flows accounts, providing examples of where they are already used to support public policy making in high-priority areas such as climate change, environmental sustainability, the circular economy, and management of ecosystems and freshwater, as well as feeding into indicators, dashboards and other frameworks. Although these examples show that SEEA statistics are already informing public policy making in many countries, there are still important “influence gaps”. The second part of this paper discusses why these gaps exist and what can be done about them.