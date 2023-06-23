Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public policy uses of the SEEA stocks and flows accounts

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/116778b3-en
Authors
Daniel Clarke, Santaro Sakata, Sarah Barahona
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Clarke, D., S. Sakata and S. Barahona (2023), “Public policy uses of the SEEA stocks and flows accounts”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2023/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/116778b3-en.
Go to top