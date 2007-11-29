Possibilities and Limitations of Combined Transport

One priority of European transport policy is to develop combined transport, a mode that is seen as providing a solution to the problem of road congestion while at the same time protecting the environment. Such transport is not developing as swiftly as might be hoped, however, and obstacles are arising in terms of, among others, productivity in multimodal terminals, terminal hauls, saturation of rail infrastructure, standardization of equipment, and the cost of transhipment facilities.

Round Table 91 deals with these issues and also draws attention to the positive aspects of the growth of

combined transport. The analysis is based on factual data and conducted from the broader perspective of the

contribution that combined transport can make to sustainable economic development.