Ports Policy Review of Chile

This report assesses ports policies in Chile. Highly dependent on maritime trade, the quality of Chile’s ports has a direct impact on the country’s economy. The report offers a series of recommendations intended to help further develop Chile’s ports policies. It is based on a thorough assessment of current port performance, an analysis of the bottlenecks that would need to be resolved to increase performance, and takes into account good international practices.

This report is part of the International Transport Forum’s Case-Specific Policy Analysis series. These are topical studies on specific issues carried out by the ITF in agreement with local institutions.