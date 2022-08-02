Skip to main content
Policy responses to false and misleading digital content

A snapshot of children’s media literacy
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/1104143e-en
Jordan Hill
OECD Education Working Papers
Hill, J. (2022), “Policy responses to false and misleading digital content: A snapshot of children’s media literacy”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 275, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1104143e-en.
