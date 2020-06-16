This note focuses on the implications of COVID-19 on rural development and the policy responses that OECD member countries are adopting. It first discusses the economic effects on rural regions followed by an identification of opportunities and associated challenges. The note then summarises how governments are responding to the crisis and identifies how governments can prepare to leverage opportunities. The note will be subsequently revised with further inputs provided by countries.
Policy implications of Coronavirus crisis for rural development
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
