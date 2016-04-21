Skip to main content
Pharmaceutical Expenditure And Policies

Past Trends And Future Challenges
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0q1f4cdq7-en
Annalisa Belloni, David Morgan, Valérie Paris
OECD Health Working Papers
Belloni, A., D. Morgan and V. Paris (2016), “Pharmaceutical Expenditure And Policies: Past Trends And Future Challenges”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 87, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0q1f4cdq7-en.
