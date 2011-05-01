Skip to main content
Perspectives from Mexico to Achieve More with Less

Alternative Transport Modes and their Social and Environmental Benefits
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9mq4p876d-en
Adriana Lobo
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Lobo, A. (2011), “Perspectives from Mexico to Achieve More with Less: Alternative Transport Modes and their Social and Environmental Benefits”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2011/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9mq4p876d-en.
