Liner shipping and container ports have repeatedly made headline news since 2020 as companies across supply chains were hit with price hikes and shipment delays. Predictability became a thing of the past. This report assesses these disruptions to containerised maritime transport and analyses their causes and impacts.
Performance of Maritime Logistics
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
