Pensions, Purchasing-Power Risk, Inflation and Indexation

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/227182142567
Edward Whitehouse
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Whitehouse, E. (2009), “Pensions, Purchasing-Power Risk, Inflation and Indexation”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 77, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227182142567.
