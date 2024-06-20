This volume, based on the proceedings of a symposium held at the OECD, provides a wide ranging analysis of what pay flexibility actually implies, how it is developing in different countries and different parts of the public sector, and what it is achieving. Bringing together contributions from public sector practitioners and from specialists in pay and industrial relations, the volume seeks to draw lessons from experience that will help to guide future developments in this important and sensitive area of public policy.
Pay Flexibility in the Public Sector
Public Management Studies