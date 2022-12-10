Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regulatory Co-operation for an Interdependent World

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264062436-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Public Management Studies

Cite this content as:

OECD (1994), Regulatory Co-operation for an Interdependent World, Public Management Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264062436-en.
Go to top