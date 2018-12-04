Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Optimising New Mobility Services

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/432b8f34-en
Authors
Dana Yanocha
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Yanocha, D. (2018), “Optimising New Mobility Services ”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2018/25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/432b8f34-en.
Go to top