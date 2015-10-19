Science, technology and innovation foster competitiveness, productivity and growth. Over 200 indicators in the OECD Science, Technology and Industry (STI) Scoreboard show how OECD and major non-OECD economies are starting to move beyond the crisis, increasingly investing in the future.
The charts and underlying data in the OECD STI Scoreboard 2015 are available for download and selected indicators contain additional data expanding the time and country coverage of the print edition.
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard 2015
Innovation for growth and society
Report
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard
Abstract
