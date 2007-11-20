This eighth edition of the Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard explores recent developments in matters relating to science, technology, globalisation and industrial performance of OECD and major non OECD countries (notably Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). It brings together over 200 figures, many of which are new to this edition, to help examine emerging policy issues including: the international mobility of researchers and scientists, the growth of the information economy, innovation by regions and industries, innovation strategies by companies, the internationalisation of research, the changing role of multinational enterprises, and new patterns in trade competitiveness and productivity. New topics concern science and industry linkages, science and technology advances in emerging technological fields, environmental technologies and the international outsourcing of production. It includes StatLinks, URLs linking the graphics found in the book to Excel® spreadsheets with the underlying data.
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard 2007
Report
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard
Abstract
