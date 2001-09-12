OECD Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard 2001

With over 160 indicators, 60% of them new to this edition, the volume provides a comprehensive picture of countries’ performance in the areas of science, technology and industry. It uses an improved classification of technology and knowledge-intensive industries. New indicators address emerging policy issues: international mobility of human capital, relative innovative performance as measured by patent families, skills in the information economy, diffusion of the Internet and electronic commerce. Resources devoted to innovation in emerging areas such as biotechnology, environment, health and information and communication technologies are measured for the first time. A new section on the information economy relies on the latest data from official sources. With the essential findings presented in bullet points and methodological notes on indicators and data sources, this publication combines statistical rigour with easy access and readability.