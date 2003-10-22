OECD Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard 2003

This sixth edition of the OECD Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard provides a comprehensive picture of countries’ performance in the areas of science, technology, globalisation and industry. New indicators address emerging policy issues such as the international mobility of scientists, innovation as measured by patent families, biotechnology, nanotechnology, new indicators on the information economy, the role of multinational enterprises, productivity, firm turnover and industrial performance.
