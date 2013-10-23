Published every two years, the STI Scoreboard analyses the major trends in knowledge and innovation in today’s global economy. Through statistical indicators it presents a policy-oriented review of science, technology, innovation and industrial performance in OECD and major non-OECD countries.
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard 2013
Innovation for Growth
Report
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard
Abstract
