This review explores the opportunities for better regulation within the Swiss institutional framework. In recent years, the rate of growth in Switzerland has been slower than the OECD average. If this continues, the country will be challenged to face the financial demands of a rapidly ageing population, and to maintain living standards. The Federal Government has started to implement a growth-oriented reform strategy, but further structural changes are required. This report discusses the need for promoting internal market competition, for adopting a country-wide strategy for regulatory quality and for improving the performance of the infrastructure sectors. It presents an overall picture, set within a macroeconomic context, of regulatory achievements and challenges including regulatory quality, competition policy, and market openness. Its special focus is on frameworks for high quality regulation in the air transport, rail, postal and telecommunications services as well as electricity reform.
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Switzerland 2006
Seizing the Opportunities for Growth
Report
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report21 June 2022
-
-
20 January 2021
-
18 December 2020
-
13 July 2020
-
Report18 June 2019
-
26 March 2019
-
9 March 2018
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
13 June 2023