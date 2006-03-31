OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Switzerland 2006

This review explores the opportunities for better regulation within the Swiss institutional framework. In recent years, the rate of growth in Switzerland has been slower than the OECD average. If this continues, the country will be challenged to face the financial demands of a rapidly ageing population, and to maintain living standards. The Federal Government has started to implement a growth-oriented reform strategy, but further structural changes are required. This report discusses the need for promoting internal market competition, for adopting a country-wide strategy for regulatory quality and for improving the performance of the infrastructure sectors. It presents an overall picture, set within a macroeconomic context, of regulatory achievements and challenges including regulatory quality, competition policy, and market openness. Its special focus is on frameworks for high quality regulation in the air transport, rail, postal and telecommunications services as well as electricity reform.